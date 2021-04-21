Delhi HC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI order

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will pronounce its order on Facebook and WhatsApp pleas challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy on April 22.



A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla reserved the order last week after the counsel of all sides concluded their arguments.

The court was hearing two petitions challenging the March 24 order passed by CCI directing a probe into the new privacy policy and the probe should be completed within 60 days.

Facebook and WhatsApp, said that since the issue of WhatsApp's privacy policy is being heard by the Supreme Court, therefore there was no requirement of CCI to order the probe.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Harish Salve told the court that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and this is a headline-grabbing endeavour by CCI.

Representing Facebook, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that CCI proceedings must be kept in abeyance.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, representing CCI in the matter, told the court that the matter is not of privacy but access to data and the Competition is going to deal with metadata.

ASG Lekhi responded that data can have a privacy or competition dimension. He also said that the issue is completely competition based as understanding consumer behaviour and preferences facilitate targeted advertising. (ANI)

