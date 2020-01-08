Delhi HC transfers complaint against Nirbhaya convict's lawyer to Bar Council

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday referred a complaint filed against the lawyer representing the convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya rape case to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) which will take up the matter on January 17.

Bar Council of Delhi chairperson advocate K C Mittal confirmed that the complaint referred by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait against A P Singh will be taken up in the next meeting on January 17.

Justice Kait had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Singh for playing hide and seek with the court and not appearing before it despite communications.The court had passed the direction while dismissing a petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had claimed that he was minor at the time of the offense and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.Advocate Singh is representing three convicts namely Vinay, Akshay and Pawan Gupta in the Nirbhaya rape case.The case pertains to the gang-rape of a woman by six persons on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, died at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.A court in Delhi had yesterday issued death warrants against all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.The convicts will be executed on January 22 at 7 am in jail cell 3 in Tihar Jail. The officials said they will be hanged together. (ANI)