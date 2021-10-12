Delhi HC upholds man's life imprisonment for killing a teen

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the trial court judgement sentencing a man to life imprisonment for murdering a youth of 18-19 years of age, motivated by a grudge.



The Tis Hazari Court in 2019 has convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life to Mohammad Shamim under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) for committing the murder of the deceased, Mukesh, by stabbing him with a knife, in collusion with the co-perpetrator of the crime, Nisar (not arrested), who inflicted deadly injuries upon the deceased with a broken glass bottle.

The bench of Justice Sidharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Tuesday said, "There is no merit in the appeal and the decision of the Trial Court warrants no interference or modification".

"Judgment dated April 24, 2019, convicting the Appellant as well as the order on sentence passed by the Trial Court, is accordingly upheld. The present appeal is therefore dismissed. Pending applications, if any, are also disposed of," the court said.

"It can be reasonably concluded that the prosecution has successfully proved that the appellant (Mohammad Shamim) believed the deceased to be a secret informer of the police and the deceased was the one who informed the police about the Appellant, which ultimately led to the appellant's arrest. Thus, owing to spite, the appellant intentionally inflicted fatal injuries on the vital body parts of the deceased with a knife, along with his co-perpetrator who inflicted injuries upon the deceased with a broken glass bottle, which led to the unfortunate death of the deceased," the Court noted.

Meanwhile, The appellant submitted in Delhi High Court that the police had falsely implicated him in the matter even the police did not preserve any fingerprints, if any, found on the recovered knife in order to match the same with those of the Appellant. It, therefore, seems that the knife was planted by the police to falsely implicate the appellant in the crime.

According to the Delhi Police, the appellant along with co-perpetrator, Nisar, motivated by a grudge that the deceased was a police informant, stabbed the deceased on vital parts of his body with a knife and a broken glass bottle causing his death in the year 2011. (ANI)

