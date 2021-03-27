Delhi Health Minister denies possibility of lockdown

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday denied the possibility of lockdown in the city despite the surge in the Covid-19 cases as he said that lockdown is not a solution and we'll have to learn to live with it.

He said, "There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution."