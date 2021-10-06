Delhi Health Minister inaugurates three PSA oxygen plants at LNJP hospital

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, which have the combined capacity of producing 3.1 MT of medical oxygen at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP).



"The plants have been because, during the second wave of COVID-19, the requirement of hospital rose to 25-30 MT daily. Now with the installation of these plants, almost 25-30 per cent of medical oxygen will be produced indigenously," Jain said.

He further added, "Across Delhi, the government had already started 40 PSA plants. Today, we will inaugurate 27 PSA plants."

Jain also said, "We have started graded response to combat the spread of COVID-19. As of now, there are 3-4 cases of COVID-19 out of 10,000 samples. If we detect 5 cases of 1,000 samples, then we will start adopting measures to control the spread of the virus."

Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP, told ANI, "We are installing five PSA plants in the hospital. This medical oxygen will be distributed to hospital wards through pipes. This installation of plants will help in combating the potential third wave of COVID-19." (ANI)

