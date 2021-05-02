Delhi Health Minister's father dies due to COVID-19, Kejriwal pays tribute

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's father died due to COVID-19, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.



"Our Health Minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID. Very very sad. Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled the demise of Jain's father.

"My close friend and colleague in Delhi Government Satyendar Jain has lost his father. It is very sad news for all of us in this tough time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti," tweeted Sisodia.

Delhi on Saturday reported 412 COVID-related deaths, the biggest ever single-day surge in fatalities in the national capital since the pandemic broke out last year.



According to the Delhi health bulletin issued on Saturday, as many as 25,219 fresh infections were also recorded, taking the positive cases to 11,74,552. The coronavirus death toll also mounted to 16,559.

The lockdown in the national capital has been extended for another week till May 10. (ANI)