Delhi High Court directs Centre to take action against Jugaad rickshaws

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to the Centre to disallow plying of Jugaad (Hybrid) Rickshaws in their current form which violates the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar issued the direction after hearing a writ petition filed by Shiv Kumar through Advocate Rajdipa Berua.

The writ petition sought court direction to the centre for regulation and framing of guidelines to bring Jugaad Rickshaws within the conformities of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.After hearing the petitioner and respondent, Union of India, the court asked the Commissioner of Police to take necessary action in accordance with law against the plying of Jugaad (Hybrid) rickshaws as mentioned in the petition." Jugaad (Hybrid) rickshaws violate Motor Vehicles Act, are driven rashly and Jugaad Rickshaws in its current state is a menace to the safety and security of the pedestrian and other road users. Incidents of accidents by Hybrid rickshaws have been rampant across Delhi," the plea stated.The plea further stated that the aforesaid Rickshaws are being driven in a rash and negligent manner with dicey brakes. Hence there is a need to check the plying of such Rickshaws on the roads of DelhiJugaad Rickshaws are assembled using scrap parts of scooters, mainly decrepit scooters and pedal Rickshaws. (ANI)