Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of astrologer accused of allegedly touching woman inappropriately, attacking her with knife

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has dismissed a bail plea of an astrologer accused of allegedly touching a woman inappropriately and attacking her with a knife.



Justice Yogesh Khanna dismissed the bail plea of astrologer Arun Kumar alias Suraj Shastri observing a cross-examination of the woman is yet to be conducted.

"No ground for bail can be made at this stage. The petition stands dismissed," the Court said.

The allegations against Arun Kumar were that, he being an astrologer, has cheated the complainant for a sum of Rs 1.50 lakhs from the prosecutrix to improve the health of her mother and to solve her personal problems.

Delhi Police alleged that Arun Kumar harassed the prosecutrix for about a year and a half and last on May 4, 2018, wherein he took her to a hotel where he (astrologer) said that he will perform puja for about three and half hours.

"The astrologer kept chanting mantras for about two hours approximately and then he gave a break and asked the prosecutrix to sit on the bed. Thereafter, the astrologer started touching the prosecutrix inappropriately and even attacked on her neck with a knife," the prosecution alleged.

The astrologer stabbed the woman many times with a knife, however, the woman, managed to escape from the room. The hotel staff saw her condition and took her to a separate room and called the police.

The prosecution said that the astrologer was probably trying to perform a human sacrifice and during the said incident the prosecutrix suffered a total of seven injuries, including three on her neck. (ANI)

