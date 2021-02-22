Delhi High Court gets two new judges (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The President of India has appointed Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal as judges in the Delhi High Court, the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Monday.

"A notification in this regard was issued today by the Department of Justice," the ministry said in a statement.

A notification issued by the Centre said: "The President is pleased to appoint (i) Jasmeet Singh and (ii) Amit Bansal, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."