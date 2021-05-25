Delhi High Court questions Ganga Ram Hospital on its utilisation of Amphotericin B

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to explain how it is utilising Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug used for treating black fungus.



A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh order came while hearing the plea of advocate Ifra Khalid.

Khalid told the Court that her grandfather is admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital and has not received a single vial of medicine to cure black fungus infection and alleged that there is no transparency.

Meanwhile, Advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for the Delhi government told the Court that the medicine has been allocated to Ganga Ram Hospital.

Thus, the advocate told the Court to ask the hospital authorities to appear and explain why they are not giving vials.

Subhash Kumar, who appeared before the Court for Ganga Ram Hospital, informed that 360 vials of medicines were received on Monday and it was given to the patients.

The Court then asked the hospital to explain how the medicine is being utilised by the authorities latest by Thursday.

During the hearing, the Court also emphasised on the long message preceding the Delhi government's Covid helpline number and questioned "why should you have such a long preface," suggesting that it should be direct. (ANI)

