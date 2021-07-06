Delhi hospital diagnoses AVN in three Covid recovered patients

Out of three patients whose ages are between 32 to 40 years, two are still under medication while one had to undergo surgery, hospital authorities said.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi's BLK Super Specialty Hospital has reported three cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) in patients who recently recovered from Covid-19.

Avascular Necrosis (AVN) is the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply. A broken bone or dislocated joint can interrupt the blood flow to a section of bone.

According to a hospital statement, like other post Covid sufferings, it is, recently, seeing in the bone and joint segment, Avascular necrosis of the femoral head because lots of steroids are in use in the Covid treatment.

It, however, said that this is not an immediate effect and it may take 3 months to one year time to show steroids effect in the joints.

Recently, patients are queuing up complaining of joint pains and experts suggest that these not be neglected at all, especially the hip and shoulder pain.

The hospital said that cases of hip pain that is not settling within six weeks or three weeks of medical treatment need to undergo an MRI. "We have to offload the patient and take them to absolute rest, whereas in stage three, surgery is required," it added.

