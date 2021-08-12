Delhi hospitals report rise in cases of seasonal flu, Swine Flu influenza

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): With the weather oscillating between hot and rainy, hospitals in the national capital are reporting a rise in cases of viral illnesses and Swine Flu Influenza and the cases they say are more this year compared to last year.



In 2009, the Swine Flu led to a pandemic in India and other countries but over the past few years there has been a significant reduction in the cases.

A doctor at a city hospital said recently that 80 per cent of cases of seasonal flu were reported in the hospital.

Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "In our hospital, 80 per cent were cases of seasonal flu and 20 per cent cases are of Swine flu."

"Covid cases are also here. Because symptoms are similar to Covid, people are getting their tests done, but most of them are reporting seasonal flu or Swine flu," said Dr Atul Gogia.

According to Dr Rommel Tickoo, Director, Internal Medicine of Max Healthcare, "A lot of patients are coming into our Out Patient Departments with flu-like symptoms, high fever, bodyache, cough and cold. Most of them are recovering in five to seven days with symptomatic treatments, and don't need hospitalisation."

Dr Tickoo further explained that people should not panic and should take all the required precautionary measures to protect themselves.

"Swine Flu symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19. However, there is no need to panic. But, yes you have to get tested for COVID-19. Almost everyone is recovering without any hospitalisation nowadays. We still have to take precautions. Follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing the masks, stay away from crowded places etc," the Max Healthcare doctor said.

Sameer Bhati, director of Star Imaging also spoke on the rising viral cases in the national capital and acknowledged that Swine flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19.

"As everyone knows, due to sudden change in the weather, seasonal flu cases are increasing. Recently, in Delhi some patients are reporting high fever, difficulty in breathing and they have similar symptoms of COVID-19 which is actually not COVID-19, but Swine Flu. We get to know after we get their further tests done," said Dr Sameer Bhatti, Health Expert, Star Imaging.

"We are getting many cases of seasonal flu also. So, it's important to take all the precautions to protect yourself from these 'flus'," he added. (ANI)

