Delhi investor fraud: Two FIRs registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Two FIRs have been registered at the Chanakyapuri Police Station here against Rajesh Ambwani who allegedly allured investors to invest in the share market and committed fraud upon them by falsely claiming himself to be an IIT professor and alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.



The victims of the fraud -- namely Gurmanak Sahni and Jagrit Sahni -- are businessmen residing in New Friends Colony in the national capital.

As per the FIR details given by Gurumanak, Rajesh Ambwani along with Saloni Singh, falsely induced him to open a trading account with M/s Edelweiss Broking Ltd. The accused then hatched a plan to misuse and cheat Gurumanak with the capital amount of Rs 25 lakhs deposited in the said trading account.

The FIR further states that Rajesh, Saloni and other persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and forged the signature of Gurumanak on the KYC documents.

Further investigation is underway in the case.


