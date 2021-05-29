Delhi issues first global tender for Covid vaccines

"We have rolled out global tenders. All our efforts are on but other states that went for it so far did not receive encouraging results," Kejriwal said while inaugurating the drive-through vaccination centre in Chhatrasal Stadium at Model Town on Saturday.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Amid a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the Delhi government has issued its first global tender for 10 million doses of vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

He added, "We have floated the tendering and are hopeful, it will be great if any company comes to us. But I think most of the renowned vaccine manufacturers in the world want to talk to the central government. Let's see how successful the state government becomes."

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi government has started drive-through vaccination centres for 45 and above age groups and the same facility will be provided to people aged between 18-44.

"The Delhi government has started a drive-in vaccination facility here at the Chhatrasal Stadium. People can come here in their cars, motorcycles, some are even on foot, and can get vaccinated here. The vaccination is free at this centre. Right now, this has been initiated for those above the age of 45 years because there is no vaccine for those below the age of 45 years. As soon as adequate vaccines arrive, vaccination for those below the age of 45 (18-44 years) will also be started."

The Delhi government will accept an offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5 pm on June 7.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin issued on Saturday, Delhi reported 1,141 positive cases and 139 deaths, while the daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent.

