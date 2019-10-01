Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat to start run on Oct 3

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vande Bharat Express (Train 18) will start its commercial run between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on October 5, the Railways said on Tuesday.

The train will ply throughout the week except for Tuesday. Its inaugural run will be conducted on October 3.



The train will depart from New Delhi at 6 am to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station at 2 pm the same day. It will depart Katra station for New Delhi at 3 pm and reach New Delhi at 11 pm the same day.

It will comprise of two Executive AC Chair Car and 12 Chair Car coaches, with stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi railway stations.

The train journey between New Delhi to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will cost Rs 1,630 in Chair Car coaches and Rs 3,015 in Executive AC Chair Car coaches. (ANI)

