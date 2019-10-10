Delhi L-G advises municipal bodies to simplify process of issuing birth certificates online

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Wednesday advised all municipal bodies in the national capital to simplify the process of issuing birth certificates online.

"'Ease of living' starts with birth, hence I have advised all the municipal bodies to simplify process of issuing birth certificates online. With simpler processes and wider publicity, we can encourage online issuance of birth/death certificates and 'ease' living. #DigitalIndia," read a post on the official Twitter account of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.Baijal on Wednesday chaired a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) meeting."Authority decided to recommend allowing wellness centres, fitness centres in mixed land use areas to Government of India. Amalgamation of LIG flats in Narela approved to encourage buyers," read another tweet."Transit oriented development to be carried on 10 hectare land in Trilok Puri to provide housing, commercial and public semi public amenities in the area. This transit node development will be a landmark development," Baijal said in a subsequent tweet.Baijal also reviewed the functioning of e-challan system of Delhi Traffic Police with National Informatics Centre DG, NIC and Special CP(Traffic). Almost 4.5 lakh challans settled online in the last four months. This is a step forward in increasing transparency and reducing corruption. (ANI)