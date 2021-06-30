Delhi L-G reviews Karkardooma Hub, Bharat Vandana Park projects

As per an official privy to the developments, the direction came during a review meeting of several projects with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the stakeholders associated with the different projects in the national capital.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on Wednesday directed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a government-run agency, to adhere to the timelines of the construction works for the Karkardooma East Delhi Hub and Bharat Vandana Park projects.

The DDA is developing a mixed residential and commercial component and green area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,168 crore for the project spread over 29.60 hectares of land.

It will comprise 6,518 dwelling units, including 1,992 for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), along with various amenities like schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centre, community halls, shopping centres, community spaces etc.

The East Delhi Hub will be connected to two Metro stations and will have skywalk connectivity and other features, as per an earlier statement issued by the DDA.

The Bharat Vandana Park is being developed in the Dwarka sub-city of the national capital.

It will be spread over 220 acres and be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

The construction works for both the projects are being carried out by the NBCC.

"Chaired a meeting on 30.06.2021 with VC, DDA@official_dda and officials of National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) to review the progress of two flagship projects of Delhi Development Authority - the Bharat Vandana Park and the project of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma under the Transit Oriented Development Norms," Baijal tweeted after meeting got over.

"After detailed review, NBCC - the project implementing agency - was advised to proactively liaise with stakeholder organisations to ensure timely clearances and to formulate activity wise timelines for various project activities, including monthly targets for completion of physical works to enable effective monitoring and time-bound completion of projects," he added.

--IANS

pd/arm