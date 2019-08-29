Delhi L-G wants scrapping of single-use plastic

The Raj Niwas in a statement said the L-G called a meeting with the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations discussed ways to stop the single-use plastic in Delhi.

"He directed that all agencies should brace for scrapping single-use plastic in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister," the statement said.

Baijal said such steps should begin with government and private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places.

He directed that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among community groups, market associations and resident welfare associations. During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the problem of plastic usage and its waste generation, stressing that the country should be free from single-use plastic.