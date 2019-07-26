Delhi lawyer holds camp at Lucknow mosque to educate people about obtaining gun licenses

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi based lawyer Mehmood Pracha on Friday conducted a training camp at a Lucknow mosque here to provide people with assistance into filing up gun license forms.

The training took place at the city's Teele Wali Masjid before Friday prayers and was also attended by the Imam of the mosque.

Addressing media after the event, Pracha said, "Today we gave training to thousands of people and for detailed training will come again after 15 days. We told them about the provisions of arms act. It is right of SC/ST to apply for an arms license."Elaborating about the training given by him he said, "I have taught them what reasons they need to write. People from SC/ST and minorities have a general reason that they are in danger. If the form is rejected they should seek legal help. But we should not cross our boundaries otherwise we will become culprits."He also stated that mob lynching is an act of terrorism and relevant sections should be imposed on people indulging in such crime.Pracha also claimed that he has received an invitation from six cities of Uttar Pradesh apart from Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Kolkata to organise such camps.Imam of Teele Wali Masjid Maulana Syed Fazlul Mannan Rahmani also addressed the media briefing and demanded strict law against mob lynching."Amit Shah has said that they will bring law to prevent mob lynching. It needs to be stopped. We are all concerned about the safety of the nation. We want that law is formulated at the earliest and then this campaign will stop", he said.Last Saturday, Pracha had announced that a camp would be set up in the state capital on July 26 to help Muslims and SC and ST people to apply for firearm licenses in the light of recent mob lynching incidents and Sonbhadra firing incident. (ANI)