Delhi LG, CM appeal for peace as city witnesses violence

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) As another round of violence erupted in the national capital on Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain calm.

In a tweet in Hindi, Baijal urged people to inform the police if they see any anti-social activity.

"I urge the people of the city to maintain peace. Do not indulge in any sort of violence. Inform the police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Share your thoughts through peaceful means," Baijal said.

Kejriwal said no violence will be tolerated. "I appeal to all the people living in Delhi that they should maintain calm. No violence will be tolerated. Nothing can be achieved with violence. We have to share our thoughts in peace," he said. Their appeal came as the national capital witnessed violence on Tuesday during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The tension over the CAA spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. The violence over the CAA, which started from Jafrabad at around noon, spread to Shahadra as well as Shastri Park areas too. On Sunday, another protest turned violent, injuring several students from Jamia Millia Islamia. nks/skp/