Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has mild symptoms and has self-isolated himself with immediate effect.



In a tweet, he informed that he will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from his residence.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," the LG tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and prayed for speedy recovery of the LG. "Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, sir."

Delhi's Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Delhi's Health Minister, Satyendar Jain tweeted, "Just got to know that Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal, tested positive for coronavirus. I wish him a speedy recovery, and am praying for his good health. Get well soon, sir."

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. As many as 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now.

"In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 24,235 new COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths which are the highest so far. The total active cases in the national capital are 97,977", informed Delhi Health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)

