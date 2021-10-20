Delhi LG Anil Baijal transfers 7 IAS officers

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on Wednesday transferred seven IAS officers. Accordingly, Swati Sharma has been given the additional charge of Health Secretary in Delhi government, while Education Director Udit Prakash Rai has been named the new CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

According to an order dated October 18, the Delhi government's services department issued the transfer and posting order for AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officers with different responsibilities.

"Senior IAS officer of 2003 batch, Swati Sharma, has been given the additional charge of Health and Family Welfare of Delhi government," the order read, adding, "She is currently posted as Secretary (Tourism) and has additional charges of Art, Culture and Language along with being the MD, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC)."

Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer, has been transferred from the education department and posted as the CEO of Delhi Jal Board. He will continue to hold additional charge of Special Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department.

Social Welfare Secretary Garima Gupta, who will continue to hold additional charge of MD, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), has posted as the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the order said.

Neeraj Semwal, a 2003 batch IAS officer, will be the new Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Food and Supplies). He will also hold additional charge of MD, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), relieving Ashish Kundra (AGMUT, 1996) of this charge. A 2000 batch IAS officer and Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Development), Madhup Vyas, has been given the additional charge of Secretary (Social Welfare).

The order further said that the Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Himanshu Gupta (AGMUT, 2012), has been transferred and posted as Director (Education) with additional charge of OSD Health and Family Welfare department along with MD DSFDC (Delhi SC/ST/OBD/Minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation).

PWD Secretary and 2000 IAS batch officer Dilraj Kaur has been given additional charge of Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control, it added.

