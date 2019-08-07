Delhi LG condoles Sushma Swaraj's death

"Extremely saddened to learn about Sushmaji's tragic untimely departure. A bold, visionary and humane leader, she will sorely be missed by all. May her soul rest in eternal peace," Baijal tweeted.

Swaraj, a senior BJP leader, was Delhi's first woman Chief Minister and also former Union Minister. She passed away at the age of 67 late on Tuesday here.

Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi also expressed their sadness on her death.

"I am in grief to hear about Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise. Her presence will indeed be missed across the political spectrum of this country. She was very Special and widely respected leader," tweeted North-West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said he is not able to find words to express his emotions. Sharing a picture of Swaraj from younger days, New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted: "Rest in peace Sushma. Your light will guide us on and on and on." East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said Sushma Swaraj will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. "I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India," Gambhir tweeted.