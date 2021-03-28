Delhi LG greets people on 'Shab-e-Barat', urges Covid caution

While greeting the citizens, Baijal also urged people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and celebrate the occasion in their homes.

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday greeted Delhiites on the occasion of 'Shab-e-Barat', a traditional festival that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world.

He tweeted, "Congratulation to all on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, I would urge to celebrate the occasion at home and follow Covid-19 measures."

The Shab-e-Barat festival begins after the sunset on Sunday and will be observed until the next day's sunset. On this occasion, the Muslim community members have a tradition of visiting mosques and graveyards. It is believed that on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, Allah (Almighty) forgives all the sins during the night and also decides people's fortune for the year ahead.

Amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital with festivals round the corner, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday advised the people not to organise gatherings as they might result in spreading the virus.

After Shab-e-Barat, the festival of colours -- the Holi will also begin from Sunday evening with 'Holika dahan'.

In view of the rising Covid cases, the DDMA chaired by Delhi LG in its advisory has prohibited gathering or festival celebrations at public places, including parks and gardens. The public and police administration of each district in the capital has been directed to take tough action against those found violating Covid-19 protection norms.

The Delhi government has also started random testing of people coming from outside, especially from states where Covid cases have reached an alarming stage, at the railway stations and the airport.

The national capital till Saturday night has registered 1,558 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths.

