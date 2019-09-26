Delhi LG takes stock of police preparedness

The Delhi Police briefed him about steps to prevent drug peddling. The police informed that an effective mechanism is in place to check drug-related crimes.

Top police officers told the LG that surveillance over the activities of criminals involved in drug trafficking is continuing. The beat and division officers have been told to be more vigilant on the ground.

All the district in Delhi have anti-narcotics cell under an ACP. The anti-narcotics squad has been assigned to check all the suspicious places.

The LG has asked Delhi police to keep strict vigil around educational institutions. He directed that surveillance reports of international routes for drug supply be shared with the border forces. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi.