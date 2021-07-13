Delhi: Light rain gives respite but waterlogging too

The authorities have been claiming that they were prepared ahead of the monsoon to ensure minimum waterlogging, however, a few hours of light rain proved all their claims hollow.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The much-awaited monsoon finally arrived in the capital on Tuesday with a spell of rain, giving respite from the heat and humidity, but even this light rain gave a tough time to commuters as several stretches of Delhi roads were waterlogged.

Waterlogging was seen at several places including AIIMS flyover, Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi, Som Vihar, Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar and Kirari, among others.

The movement of traffic was affected due to waterlogging and long queues of vehicles were seen at most traffic lights and roundabouts.

Also, there was heavy traffic at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place, Vikas Marg, ITO, Azadpur, Ring Road, Kilokri and several other places.

Traffic on Vikas Marg (Nirman Vihar to ITO) was very slow and officegoers, in private vehicles or in DTC buses, had to spend much of their time on the road.

However, the Public Works Department (PWD) stated that there were only minor waterlogging complaints.

"We have identified around 150 waterlogging-vulnerable areas across the city. This list has been provided to all officials concerned. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation in connection with waterlogging," a PWD official said.

Reports received from Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs) also claimed there were few reports of waterlogging.

--IANS

pd/kr