Delhi lockdown: Rajya Sabha employees to work from home

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With the imposition of a lockdown in the national capital amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, all employees of the Rajya Sabha will work from home till this Friday.



As per a directive, "those working from home will be required to remain available through electronic means for the 'smooth functioning of office during this period".

"All categories of employees of Rajya Sabha Secretariat may, subject to exigencies of

work in office, work from home 20.04.2021 to 23.04.2021," the order said.

It added that in case of administrative emergencies, requisite staff may be asked to attend office by the concerned Divisional Head.

A six-day lockdown till April 26 was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections in the city.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported.

There are currently 76,887 active cases here. (ANI)