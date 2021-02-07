Delhi logs 119 new COVID-19 cases, 6,36,035 in total

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): With 119 new COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of people infected with the virus has mounted to 6,36,035, health officials said on Sunday.



The total count includes 1,112 active cases and 6,24,044 total discharges.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 179 people were discharged, while two succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amongst the active cases, 465 people have opted for home isolation. The COVID-19 death toll has escalated to 10,879.

As many as 54,247 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has dipped to 0.22 per cent.

India reported 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

