Delhi logs 197 new COVID-19 cases, 168 recoveries

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi reported 197 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in Delhi to 6,39,289.



According to the Delhi government, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,27,044 with 168 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Witnessing one new fatality in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,910.

At present, Delhi has a total of 1,335 active cases.

The national capital currently has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.16 per cent.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases, 1,07,75,169 discharges, along with 1,57,051 deaths. (ANI)

