Delhi logs 26 fresh Covid cases, infection rate drops to 0.04%

The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate continues to be 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths in October so far.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The national capital on Friday reported 26 fresh Covid cases, taking its total tally to 14,39,337, as per the Delhi Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city for the last five days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.04 per cent. The active cases in the city have also registered a decline and stands at 327 now. With 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries have reached 14,13,921 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 104 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 0.022 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,653 new tests -- 42,949 RT-PCR and 16,704 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,85,59,291 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 99 at present.

Out of a total 75,734 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 28,393 were first doses and 47,341 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,94,41,389, according to the health bulletin.

