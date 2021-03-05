Delhi logs 312 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 312 new COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department on Friday.



With this, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 active cases and 6,27,797 total recoveries.

However, the total number of deaths has escalated to 10, 918 including the new deaths.

As many as 16,838 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

With 13,819 new discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,08,39,894.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,73,761 including 1,76,319 active infections while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,548.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores today. (ANI)

