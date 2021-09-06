Delhi logs 32 new Covid cases, no death for 6 straight days

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The national capital reported 32 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the total Covid infected tally to 14,37,991 in the city. The death toll continues to be at 25,082, as no death has been reported for six consecutive days in the capital, according to the data shared by the Delhi Health Department.

The national capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far. With 0.06 per cent of infection rate in the capital city, the active case tally stands at 367 in Delhi.

Total 16 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hrs, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,542, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the city has 0.025 per cent active Covid infection rate, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.23 per cent, the highest so far. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has a total 133 containment zones currently. A total of 88 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a total of 54,611 new tests were conducted including 45,524 RT-PCR tests and 9,087 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,60,52,389 so far.

A total of 8,343 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours that includes 2,287 doses for the first time and 6,056 for the second doses in Delhi.

--IANS

avr/skp/