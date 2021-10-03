Delhi logs 33 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 33 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours taking the total active cases to 386 in the national capital.



According to the Delhi health bulletin, the daily positivity rate in the city stood at 0.07 per cent and 30 people recovered from the virus over the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 14,13,492 in the national capital.

No deaths were reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,37,441 COVID vaccine doses were given during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 54,588 people were given their first dose of the vaccine while 82,853 were given the second dose.

1,82,03,341 vaccine doses have been administered till yet as per the bulletin. Out of this, 1,21,99,281 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 60,04,060 people have been given the second dose.

A total of 50631 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which, 43365 samples were tested using RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat testing methods while 7266 samples were tested using the rapid antigen testing method.

14,38,966 cases have been reported so far in Delhi, as per the bulletin and 25,088 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

India reported 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths due to infection in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there are 2,70,557 active cases of COVID infection in the country, while 4,48,817 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

With 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovery in the country now stands at 3,30,94,529. (ANI)

