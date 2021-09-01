Delhi logs 36 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Delhi on Wednesday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the national capital to 343. The active cases in the city now stand at 0.23 per cent, the lowest since the start of the pandemic according to official data.



As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, 42 recoveries and 0 (zero) deaths were also reported in the national capital over the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries in the metropolis now stand at 14,12,375, while 25,082 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

For the second day, the recovery rate was recorded to be 98.23 per cent, the highest so far.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours is 59,013, including 39,831 RT-PCR tests and 19,182 Rapid Antigen tests, while the test positivity rate is 0.06 per cent.

The bulletin further added that 1,35,877 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours, from these, 97,791 were first dose beneficiaries and 38,086 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,35,03,143 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated. (ANI)

