Delhi logs 72 COVID cases on Saturday, city's positivity rate rises to 0.10 per cent

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A total of 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the novel coronavirus was registered in the national capital over the last 24 hours, which was considerably higher than the 44 cases that was reported in the city on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday.



The positivity rate of the city in the last 24 hours stood at 0.10 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is 5.95 per cent. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 44 new COVID cases and as of Saturday, the number of active cases in Delhi stands at 565.

A total of 22 patients had recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,064. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Delhi stood above 98.21 per cent for the 23rd consecutive day.

The cumulative count of cases has gone up to 14,36,695 including 565 active cases. The death toll in the metropolis has gone up to 25,066.

Total 73,681 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. From these, 49,913 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,768 were rapid antigen tests.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 83,841 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday out of which 49,825 were first dose beneficiaries and 34,016 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,05,55,571 beneficiaries have been inoculated.

Presently, according to the bulletin, Delhi has 264 containment zones. (ANI)

