Delhi logs 86 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, records less than 100 cases for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.



The positivity rate of the national capital dipped to 0.11 per cent, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin, which stated there are 1,016 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,460.

The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,465 recoveries while 24,988 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.61 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 54,103 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,516 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,17,09,756 tests have been done so far. The city has 738 containment zones at present.

The bulletin said that 1,60,673 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 82,18,548 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the phased unlocking process started on May 31.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year on April 20. It saw the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26. (ANI)