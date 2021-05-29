Delhi logs 956 new Covid cases, positivity remains below 2%

This is the first time since March 23, when 1,100 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Delhi reported 956 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last two months, taking the total Covid cases so far to 14,24,646, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, declined to 1.19 per cent against 1.59 per cent reported on Friday. Currently, there are as many as 13,035 active cases in the city.

With 122 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total death toll rose to 24,073 on Saturday.

Delhi had reported 1,141 new Covid cases and 139 fatalities on Friday, while on Thursday daily cases were reported at 1,072 along with 117 deaths.

As per the Delhi government's data, at present there are 22,701 containment zones across the national capital, of which 6,523 are marked as red zones.

According to data from the Delhi government, Central Delhi has the maximum number of 6,523 containment zones out of which 29 per cent are red zones, followed by New Delhi (4,229), southwest Delhi (2,313), south Delhi (2,308) and north Delhi (1,848).

Of the 11 districts in the city, seven have less than 2,000 containment zones -- north Delhi (1,848), northwest Delhi (1,608), southeast Delhi (1,604), west Delhi (1,483), northeast Delhi (326), Shahdara (262) and east Delhi (197), as per the data.

