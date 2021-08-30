Delhi logs a Covid death after 4 days, 20 fresh cases

The new death, reported after four days of zero Covid fatalities, takes the toll to 25,081, while the capital's total tally stands at 14,37,736. With 0.04 per cent infection rate, active cases amount to 375, and 88 of them are being treated in home isolation.

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The national capital on Monday reported 20 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and one fatality, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.

A total of 36 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hrs, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,280, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the city has achieved 0.26 per cent active Covid infection rate, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.22 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has total 144 containment zones currently.

Meanwhile, a total of 51,387 new tests -- 41,577 RT-PCR and 9,810 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted, taking the total number to 2,56,23,431 so far. A total of 10,826 vaccines were administered, including 3,412 first doses and 7,414 second and final doses in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

avr/vd