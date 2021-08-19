Delhi logs lowest daily Covid tally this year, at 25

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Delhi recorded 25 new Covid cases on Thursday, the lowest single day tally in this year, and two deaths.

According to the Health Department bulletin, the new cases take the total tally to 14,37,217, while the death toll is 25,079.

Two Covid patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,690, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the capital stands at 448, and 140 of them are being treated in home isolation.