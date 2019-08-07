Delhi loses 3 ex-CMs in less than a year

New Delhi: With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.

Illustrious Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 pm in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.