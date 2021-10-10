Delhi man arrested for beating his brother to death over property dispute

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother in the Shahdra area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.



The accused identified as Rajinder (38) had a fight with his brother over the property.

According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over property which further escalated into a physical fight. After which, he was admitted to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to death. Both of the brothers were drunkards, the police said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code at MS park police station.



The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on. (ANI)

