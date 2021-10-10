  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi man arrested for beating his brother to death over property dispute

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 10th, 2021, 07:30:03hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother in the Shahdra area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Rajinder (38) had a fight with his brother over the property.
According to the FIR, the accused had a dispute over property which further escalated into a physical fight. After which, he was admitted to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to death. Both of the brothers were drunkards, the police said.
The police have registered a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code at MS park police station.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on. (ANI)

