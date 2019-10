According to the police, the accused had called the police and informed them about the bomb in the school located in Gol Market. The police launched a a search operation in the school but failed to find anything.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and during interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he made the hoax call to teach his friend's wife a lesson.

The accused had also threatened a serial bomb blast at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday due to which the entire school was evacuated.