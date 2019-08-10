Delhi man arrested for giving triple talaq (LEAD)

Based on the complaint, police have arrested the woman's husband, Atir Shamim, a resident of Azad Market.

According to Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) - North district, Raima Yahya on Friday filed a complaint at North Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao police station alleging that her husband had given her triple talaq on June 23 this year.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered an First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019. Under Section 4 of the new act, a Muslim man who pronounces triple talaq to his wife, is liable to face imprisonment of up to three years and penalty.

A relative of Raima said Atir's financial situation was not good and he was repeatedly forcing her to get money from her parents. "When she refused, her pronounced triple talaq on her on June 23 and threw her and their son out of the house. Atir later also left a message regarding triple talaq to her brother over WhatsApp," said the relative. -- IANS<br>adv/rtp