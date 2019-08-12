Delhi man held for pronouncing triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife at Kamla Market area here.

The victim, Asma, said she was given triple talaq by her husband Tosif on August 9 when she went to his office to get some money for their children.

"I went to my husband's office to get some money for our children. Not only did he refuse to give money, he physically assaulted me and pronounced triple talaq. He also threatened to kill me. After the incident took place, I went to my house along with my children," the complainant said.



Tosif was arrested under the Muslim Women (Protection of rights on Marriage) Act 2019. Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police said.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

