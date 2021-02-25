Delhi: Man kills wife with blunt object, held

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on Thursday as the accused suspected her of having illicit relations in north Delhi's Mukundpur.

The accused used a blunt object to smash his wife who died on the spot.

The police received a call that a man had murdered his wife at around 12 noon on Thursday. The police team which arrived at the spot found the body of the woman on the floor. The accused who is a daily wager was arrested from the spot.