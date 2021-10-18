Delhi man stabbed to death by friend in Sangam Vihar

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday when the 18-year-old victim, identified as Imran, a resident of Sangam Vihar, received a call from the accused.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A man was stabbed to death by another person in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, an official said on Monday.

The accused who was reportedly Imran's friend, asked him to come out on the street. They then had an altercation, after which he stabbed him.

Soon after the incident, all senior police officials of the area including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South District), Benita Mary Jaiker, went to the spot to assess the situation.

The victim was immediately rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police officials said that an investigation has been initiated.

"There is a possibility that more people were also involved in the incident," a police official said.

A crime team of police also reached the spot to collect all the evidences.

According to family sources, the whole incident which was captured on a CCTV camera, has come as a shock for all the residents of the area.

