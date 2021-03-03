Delhi MCD bypoll results: Counting underway, AAP leads

As per the early trends, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates were leading in four wards -- Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini C.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Counting of votes for the bypolls of five municipal wards in Delhi began on Wednesday morning with AAP taking the initial lead.

A Congress candidate is leading in Chauhan Bangar.

The AAP is leading in Ward No. 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No. 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No. 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No. 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North). While, the Congress is leading in Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar)

The AAP is confident of winning all the five wards.

Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations and 26 candidates were in the fray.

Dhirendra from the AAP, Siyaram Kanojia from the BJP and Dharampal Maurya from the Congress are the main candidates in Kalyanpuri ward by-elections.

In Trilokpuri ward, the main contest is between Vijay Kumar of the AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal of BJP and Bal Kishan of the Congress party.

Voting for the five municipal wards had recorded a turnout of 50.86 per cent. Out of total 2,42,414 eligible voters in the five municipal wards of the two civic bodies in the city, 1,23,299 people had cast their votes on Sunday.

The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

