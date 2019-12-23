Delhi Metro: Blue Line trains slow down

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Commuters travelling on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Tuesday faced issues as trains were moving at a slow pace between Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest stations, and Rajendra Place.

The movement of the trains was slow since early morning peak hours.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at 8.50 a.m. that there was slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place, while normal service on all other lines.

The issue was not resolved even till 2 p.m. when DMRC again informed that the passengers should allow for extra time in their commute.

"Trains will continue to run with slow speed from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours. We regret the inconvenience caused," it added. The Blue Line is one of the busiest of all the lines on the Delhi Metro network, ferrying scores of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh. nks/kr