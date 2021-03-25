Delhi Metro intensifies measures to contain Covid-19 spread

The decision by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation came after commuters showed complacent behaviour, with many not donning masks properly, and not sitting on alternate seats, thereby increasing the threat of infection spread.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Metro has decided to intensify its drive to reinforce measures to ensure social distancing and wearing of face masks inside stations and trains.

As per the existing Covid safety protocols, it is mandatory for all the passengers to enter the station after thermal screening, hand sanitisation, cover their face properly with a mask and follow social distancing in Metro premises throughout their journey.

As part of the intensified measures for containing Covid 19 spread, entry at stations will be regulated based on the social distancing at the stations, especially at the major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO etc, during morning and evening peak hours.

While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles or stripes.

"If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until distancing is ensured," DMRC's Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal, said.

Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking drives is being increased to ensure that the Covid safety protocols is strictly adhered by the passengers and penalise offenders on the spot.

"Due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute," a DMRC statement said.

If possible, off-peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding or long wait during peak hours.

The Delhi Metro is also writing to the district administration concerned to facilitate necessary assistance in ensuring social distancing and maintaining law and order outside Metro stations as there might be a spike in passengers waiting for their turn to enter stations in line with social distancing norms.

DMRC has also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify their inspection and ensure that all the travel protocols are strictly complied by both the Metro staff as well as the travelling public.

