Delhi Metro line utilisation up by 35 pc from May 2018 till Sep 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The line utilisation of the Delhi Metro network has risen to 54.26 lakhs in September 2019 from 40.25 lakhs in May 2018, which is an increase of 35 per cent.

Line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors used by a passenger to reach their destination.



Sharing the details on its official Twitter handle, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Delhi Metro is truly Delhi NCR's backbone. In Sep 2019, Line Utilisation grew to 54.26L from 40.25L in May 2018, a hike of 35%. At this pace we are truly #UncloggingDelhi."

"In a span of just 2 years, the average daily passenger kilometre has seen an increase of over 27%. What was 406.01 lakh km in October 2017 has witnessed a tremendous growth to 517.39 lakh km in September 2019!" it said in a follow-up tweet.

The Delhi Metro began its first services on Shahdara-Tis Hazari corridor of Red Line in December 2002. Over the years, the network has spanned length and breadth across Delhi-NCR and carries over 20 lakh passengers every day.

Delhi Metro currently spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

